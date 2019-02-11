Dame Dash Apologizes To Jay-Z: “I Wasn’t Myself For A Second” [VIDEO]

Damon Dash is ready to make amends with all of his old Roc-A-Fella partners.

In a recently released clip on Instagram for DDTV titled “A Real Man Can Apologize,” Dame sits in a chair and says, “I have no beef with anybody. I’m looking past it. So Jay-Z, if I offended you, I apologize. Lyor Cohen, if I offended you, I apologize. Steve Stoute, if I ever offended you, I apologize. Just cause you don’t have the same morals and principles, it’s cool. I’m not angry no more.”

Dame added, “I called Jim Jones today and told himI missed him. And Jay, the friendship we had was cool, man. I miss it. But whatever he doing, he doing. I’m cool with it bro. I wasn’t myself for a second, Aaliyah had me f*cked up. And Biggs, I’m sorry bro if I offended you, I know y’all mad at me but whatever, I’m sorry. I can admit it.”

Watch the video below.

Dame Dash apologizes to JAY-Z, Lyor, Steve Stoute, Jim Jones and Biggs 👀 pic.twitter.com/UV4MqN9Hg6 — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) February 11, 2019

The issues between Jay and Dame have been long standing for quite sometime and were only further stretched out during a recent episode of Nick Cannon‘s “Cannon’s Class” last month.

