Angela Simmons Ex-Fiance Autopsy Revealed

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In November of last year the devastating story of Angela Simmons, ex-fiance and the father of her 2-year-old son, Sutton Tennyson was all over the news. According to TMZ an autopsy was done and found that Tennyson was shot 13 times in the chest, stomach, legs and hit several organs.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Reports state that Sutton was in the driveway of his Atlanta home when he got into an argument with Michael Williams, who police say shot him then left the scene. Some witness revealed that the two were arguing about money.
SEE ALSO: “It’s Going To Take A Village”: See Who’s Stepping Up As A Father Figure For Angela Simmons’ Son After Sutton Tennyson’s Death
Williams turned himself in and was indicted for murder last week. Although he denies pulling the trigger we will have to wait and see what happens when he goes to court.
See photos of Angela Simmons below.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Bow Wow Arrested In Atlanta After Fight With Woman
- 21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents, Says He’s A UK Citizen
- Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time After Attack
22 Times Angela Simmons’ Bikini Body Left Us Speechless [PHOTOS]
22 Times Angela Simmons’ Bikini Body Left Us Speechless [PHOTOS]
1. Angela SimmonsSource: 1 of 19
2. Angela SimmonsSource: 2 of 19
3. Angela SimmonsSource: 3 of 19
4. Angela SimmonsSource: 4 of 19
5. Angela SimmonsSource: 5 of 19
6. Angela SimmonsSource: 6 of 19
7. Angela SimmonsSource: 7 of 19
8. Angela SimmonsSource: 8 of 19
9. Angela SimmonsSource: 9 of 19
10. Angela SimmonsSource: 10 of 19
11. Angela SimmonsSource: 11 of 19
12. Angela SimmonsSource: 12 of 19
13. Angela SimmonsSource: 13 of 19
14. Angela SimmonsSource: 14 of 19
15. Angela SimmonsSource: 15 of 19
16. Angela SimmonsSource: 16 of 19
17. Angela SimmonsSource: 17 of 19
18. Angela SimmonsSource: 18 of 19
19. Angela SimmonsSource: 19 of 19
Angela Simmons Ex-Fiance Autopsy Revealed was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com