Katy Perry is under major scrutiny but not for the reasons you may expect.

According to TMZ, Perry’s latest shoe design could be yanked from the shelves because they resemble blackface.

@katyperry shoe that is under scrutiny for resembling blackface is about to be yanked. Thoughts? Cc @TMZ pic.twitter.com/BuagCyBeur — Nasty_CSA (@mevpromotions) February 11, 2019

Based on the pictures above, both shoes have two eyes, a nose and red lips on them, giving the illusion that the shoe has a “face.” However, since the shoes come in black and beige, it seems the black one is problematic, because it looks a lot like classic blackface makeup.

Perry has yet to respond to this latest news publicly but per TMZ, sources connected to Katy say the design of the shoe was never intended to be offensive.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated.

SOURCE: TMZ

The Latest: “What’s Poppin!’ – Floyd Mayweather Is Not With The Boycott / Coming to America 2 / 21 Savage Is Getting Out / Shooting At Studio with Rich The Kid

Some Type Of Way: Valentine’s Day [Video]

Working Woman Wednesday: Kim Smith & Amaya Smith Share Why ‘The Brown Beauty Co-Op’ Is So Unique!

Urban One Honors Airs Thursday, February 28th On TV One!

Mike WiLL Made-It ft. ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz & EEARZ “Kill ‘Em With Success,” Smif N Wessun ft. Musiq SoulChild & Rapsody “Ocean Drive” & More | Daily Visuals

Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette Also Raped Her While At Duke University

Usher & Rich The Kid Reportedly Robbed At Recording Studio

Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be Like And Start Aiming To Be Respected

New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s Day Then Women

Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months In Jail

Katy Perry Under Fire For ‘Blackface’ Shoes [PHOTOS] was originally published on Indyhiphop.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: