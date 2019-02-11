Katy Perry Under Fire For ‘Blackface’ Shoes [PHOTOS]

Katy Perry is under major scrutiny but not for the reasons you may expect.
According to TMZ, Perry’s latest shoe design could be yanked from the shelves because they resemble blackface.
Based on the pictures above, both shoes have two eyes, a nose and red lips on them, giving the illusion that the shoe has a “face.” However, since the shoes come in black and beige, it seems the black one is problematic, because it looks a lot like classic blackface makeup.
Perry has yet to respond to this latest news publicly but per TMZ, sources connected to Katy say the design of the shoe was never intended to be offensive.
This story is developing, we will keep you updated.
SOURCE: TMZ
