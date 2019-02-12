XXXtentacion Left Out Of Grammy Tribute Due To Domestic Violence Past?

Fans of XXXtentacion were left sadd and confused as to why the late rapper was not included in the annual Grammy’s “In Memorium” segment. It looks like fans now have an answer as to why.

Looks like prior to this years segment, the Recording Academy’s President, Neil Portnow, was asked about whether XXX would be included and he answered with this:

“I will tell you it’s a daunting challenge. We track those that we lose in our industry in any given year and then we have a process by which we go through it. Our on-air in memoriam — we’re lucky if we wind up [featuring] 10 to 15 percent of those we lose. Because it’s always hard choices. All of that is to say, I don’t have any answers for you now, but obviously artists who were prominent and well-known by the public are people who are recognized and we’ll just wind up having to see how it plays out.”

