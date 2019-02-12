Kodak Black “Transgressions,” Soulja Boy “Trappin Out Da Mansion” & More | Daily Visuals

For the past few months Kodak Black’s been hard at work dropping videos in support of his chart topping album Dying To Live and to his credit each one has been entertaining and original in it’s own right.

Keeping things a bit simpler in his visual to “Transgressions,” KB rolls deep with his crew on the streets where he flaunts ice, cash and a machete like Jason Vorhees.

Soulja Boy meanwhile tries to keep his 2019 momentum going with a clip to “Trappin Out Da Mansion” which finds him burning down trees while stacking cash and eating chicken. You’d think with a title like that he’d be in a mansion but noap! He’s eating at a fast food joint.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Tree Of Lyfe, NBA Big B, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “TRANSGRESSIONS”

SOULJA BOY – “TRAPPIN OUT DA MANSION”

TREE OF LYFE – “WINDOWS”

YUNG MAL & LIL QUILL FT. DOMINGO – “ON GOD”

NBA BIG B – “KNOWLEDGE”

RICH DONDOTTA – “PULLED UP”

YHN HAMMERTIME – “CASH OUT”

SAVAGE THE KID – “PULL UP”

