21 Savage Released On Bond, Deportation Hearing Still Pending

21 Savage has been released and is a free man for now. He was arrested Super Bowl Sunday According to reports the Atlanta rapper born in the U.K was released on bond today pending an upcoming deportation hearing.

21’s lawyer said, “21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters– he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together.”

His attorney say 21 was granted an expedited hearing.

