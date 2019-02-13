It looks likes some our favorite music stars were the victims of a robbery.

According to TMZ, Usher, Rich the Kid and their entourage members were attacked Tuesday afternoon in broad daylight at the Westlake Recording Studio, in West Hollywood. Reportedly, multiple shots were fired as one of the assailants was running away.

Usher was in the studio, but not hurt while Rich the Kid was outside the studio during the robbery. However, multiple entourage members were attacked during the one thing, with one being pistoled whipped.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies are currently on the scene and investigating.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated as more details become available.

SOURCE: TMZ

The Latest: “What’s Poppin!’ – Floyd Mayweather Is Not With The Boycott / Coming to America 2 / 21 Savage Is Getting Out / Shooting At Studio with Rich The Kid

Some Type Of Way: Valentine’s Day [Video]

Working Woman Wednesday: Kim Smith & Amaya Smith Share Why ‘The Brown Beauty Co-Op’ Is So Unique!

Urban One Honors Airs Thursday, February 28th On TV One!

Mike WiLL Made-It ft. ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz & EEARZ “Kill ‘Em With Success,” Smif N Wessun ft. Musiq SoulChild & Rapsody “Ocean Drive” & More | Daily Visuals

Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette Also Raped Her While At Duke University

Usher & Rich The Kid Reportedly Robbed At Recording Studio

Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be Like And Start Aiming To Be Respected

New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s Day Then Women

Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months In Jail

Usher & Rich The Kid Reportedly Robbed At Recording Studio was originally published on Indyhiphop.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: