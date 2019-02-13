Mike WiLL Made-It ft. ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz & EEARZ “Kill ‘Em With Success,” Smif N Wessun ft. Musiq SoulChild & Rapsody “Ocean Drive” & More | Daily Visuals

While rap and Hip-Hop has been considered a blood sport where it’s participants are rough, rugged, and raw (at least that’s the assumption), it’s cool to see that rappers don’t mind having some fun and getting comedic once in a while.

That’s exactly what we get in Mike WiLL Made-It’s visual to “Kill ‘Em With Success” where things seem Royal Tenenbuam-ish and features ScHoolboy Q’s a champion bodybuilder, EEARZ is a Formula One champ and 2 Chainz is just balling with a horse.

Back in Brooklyn OG Boot Camp Click alumni Smif N Wessun return with some ice grills in the Musiq SoulChild and Rapsody assisted clip to “Ocean Drive.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Slim Thug and Boston George, Key Glock, and more.

MIKE WILL MADE-IT FT. SCHOOLBOY Q, 2 CHAINZ & EEARZ – “KILL ‘EM WITH SUCCESS”

SMIF N WESSUN FT. MUSIQ SOULCHILD & RAPSODY – “OCEAN DRIVE”

SLIM THUG & BOSTON GEORGE – “HOW WE MOVE”

KEY GLOCK – “CRAZY”

KUSH MONTANA – “PACING”

FORGGY ROXWELL – “THE COMEBACK”

DTB – “NO TRUST/LIFE OF A MENACE”

