XXXTentacion Excluded From Grammys’ “In Memoriam” Segment Due To Violent Past: Report

XXXTentacion was noticeably left out of the 2019 Grammys’ “In Memoriam” segment over the weekend. It seems the Recording Academy caught wind of the rappers’ violent past and decided against including him.

“According to a source, representatives for the late rapper requested repeatedly that the Recording Academy recognize the artist, whose ‘Sad!’ was one of the most consumed songs of 2018,” Variety states. “But because of the rapper’s history of domestic violence, the show opted not to include him alongside such acts as Avicii and Mac Miller.”

At the time of his death XXXTentacion had been prepping for trial following accusations that he beat his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Additionally, he was facing charges for witness tampering and harassment. A tape, in which he confesses to a crap load of violence, leaked in October.

Back in December, Recording Academy president Neil Portnow responded to Rolling Stone‘s question about whether or not XXXTentacion would be included in their “In Memoriam” segment. “I will tell you it’s a daunting challenge. We track those that we lose in our industry in any given year and then we have a process by which we go through it. Our on-air in memoriam — we’re lucky if we wind up [featuring] 10 to 15 percent of those we lose,” he told the publication. “Because it’s always hard choices. All of that is to say, I don’t have any answers for you now, but obviously artists who were prominent and well-known by the public are people who are recognized and we’ll just wind up having to see how it plays out.”

