Cakeaholic Confessions: Dame Dash Apologizes To Jay-Z, Lyor Cohen & More

It looks like Dame Dash is at a crossroads in his life. In a surprise move he has recently offered contrition to many of his former foes.

The Roc-A-Fella Records founder recently posted a series of videos that took the Hip-Hop world by shock. The first clip titled “A Real Man Can Apologize” finds Dash surrounded by some unknown men in a dark room as he apologizes to Jay-Z, Steve Stoute and Lyor Cohen.

“So JAY-Z, if I’ve offended you, I apologize. Lyor Cohen, if I offended you, I apologize. Steve Stoute, if I offended you, I apologize. Just ’cause you don’t have the same morals and principles, it’s cool. I’m not angry no more. I did what I had to do. I was a little aggravated about Aaliyah, so y’all just caught the brunt end of it. It was therapy.”

In the follow-up video, called “Therapy…,” he continues to open up and details how sincere he really is. “I called Jim Jones today like I miss him,” he confessed. “I don’t know if y’all know, but I miss him. As a brother, I love his family. I want him to be happy.” He also went on to double down on his sincerity towards Hov. “And Jay, you know, the friendship we had was cool, man. I just miss it. But whatever he doing, he doing. But I’m cool with it, bro.”

He concludes the second installment with offering his regrets to Kareem “Biggs” Burke. “And Biggs, I’m sorry bro if I offended you. Whatever you doing, I’m with it. I love you, man. I know y’all mad at me, but whatever, I’m sorry. I can admit it. When I make some money, I’ll send you something because you my brother. I love your family.”

Over the years the Harlem native has taken issue with each of the aforementioned individuals with culture vulture accusations against Lyor Cohen, attempting to put a snitch jacket on Jay-Z and calling Jim Jones overly emotional.

Both videos direct viewers to Dame’s IGTV and Youtube accounts but nothing new has been posted to either feed, yet.

