Drake ‘So Far Gone’ To Stream, 6 God Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary

Ten years ago today (Feb. 13) Drake dropped his third and breakout mixtape So Far Gone (feel old yet?) and to commemorate the anniversary the King of The North has decided to stream the project for the first time in it’s existence.
Featuring life changing hits like “Best I Ever Had,” and “Successful,” So Far Gone put Drake on the map something serious and made him the hottest free agent in the game. This led to a massive bidding war between the game’s major labels before he ultimately signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money imprint.
Since then it’s been nothing but champagne and W’s for the Canadian actor turned music artist and now he’s letting his fans a chance to relive how it felt the first time they were moved by his music while giving newer fans a chance to learn how it all started.
Taking to his IG page to announce the release, Drizzy took the time to also shout out the big names that helped him blow up including Lil Wayne, LeBron James, and Kanye West.
“@kanyewest a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best sh*t and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career…”
Nice to see Drake was able to put down the personal drama between him and Yeezy for a second to thank him for helping him become a household name.
So Far Gone is set to stream on various platforms on Valentine’s Day tomorrow (Feb. 14).
@futuretheprince a decade ago you were Dj’ing all ages parties…@ovo40 a decade ago you were scared to share your beats…@oliverelkhatib a decade ago you worked at a clothing store selling someone else’s product…@boi1da a decade ago you were in a basement with pink insulation walls figuring out fruity loops…@ovoniko a decade ago we were handing out flyers promoting club nights…@realbriamyles a decade ago you were working the makeup counter at Beverly Centre…@nebzilla a decade ago your moms house was my safe place and we really ran through the 6 everyday together…@bunb a decade ago you were a legend and you will remain that forever…@benballer a decade ago you promoted me as if you were getting a cut of my career…@treysongz a decade ago you were the first person to recognize potential and give me a co-sign…@omarion a decade ago you came to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and laid a verse for an unknown artist from Canada…@darkiemade a decade ago you emailed me the cover art for something that would change my life forever….@kingjames a decade ago you came to my release party at 6 Degrees and made me the biggest artist in the city off your presence alone…@kanyewest a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career…Portia I don’t know your IG but a decade ago you told me to rap over June 27th and bonded me and Houston Texas forever…@jas.prince a decade ago you took a chance on MySpace and introduced me to Wayne…@liltunechi a decade ago you took me out of Toronto and gave me the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me…I will never forget anybody involved in this journey even if you don’t fit in this caption…So Far Gone streaming everywhere for the first time ever Thursday. 🙏🏽
