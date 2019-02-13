CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Students Caught Trading ‘N-word Passes’ At Churchill High School

Leave a comment
Teacher leaning over students desk, high school classroom

Source: F64 / Getty

Staff at Winston Churchill High School caught at number of students exchanging “N-word passes” during the lunch hour Friday.

The pieces of paper, handed from student to student, provided passholders with “permission” to use the N-word. The discovery prompted swift action by staff members, and harsh criticism from Principal Brandice Heckert.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:FoxBaltimore

Students Caught Trading ‘N-word Passes’ At Churchill High School was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close