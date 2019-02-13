The former Baltimore detective whose interaction with drug dealers exposed one of the biggest police corruption scandals in the city’s history will serve ten years in federal prison for his crimes.
Gondo, 34, pleaded guilty in federal court back in October to racketeering and distribution of heroin, admitting to selling and helping dealers. Gondo, nicknamed “G Money,” not only admitted to robbery and overtime fraud, but also distribution of heroin.
Judge Catherine Blake handed down the sentence Tuesday morning. The ten-year sentence was the government’s recommendation and gave Gondo a break for his government testimony.
Source:FoxBaltimore
Former GTTF Member Momodu Gondo Sentenced To Ten Years In Prison was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com