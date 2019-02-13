Kim K Is Being Sued For A Whopping $100 Million Over Her ‘Kimoji’ App

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip:

When Kim Kardashian first launched her Kimjoi app in 2015, it was reported that the reality star was making $1 million a minute–but she might lose some of that dough in a new lawsuit involving the popular app.

A developer is now suing Kimmy Cakes over her popular Kimoji app. David Liebensohn is claiming that he helped Kim initially build the application, but was then cut out of the profits. He is suing the soon-to-be mom of four for $100 million, citing breach of contact and fraud.

According to reports from TMZ, Liebensohn was behind an app called CensorOut, which helped to bring his team to the Kardashian’s attention. The developer claims that Kim agreed to cut their company in for a hefty 60 percent of Kimoji back in 2014. He then goes on to say that he was left off of the trademark paperwork for the sake of expedience, but it was supposedly understood that the product was a joint venture.

Liebensohn goes on to claim that Kim backed out of their deal in August of 2014, supposedly because one of Liebensohn’s partners shared her personal information. He also adds that Kim supposedly attempted to get him to back away from this lawsuit via a team of lawyers, but he’s still doing everything in his power to get that nine-figure settlement.

Kim has kept the Kimoji money coming in strong with different ventures, including her incredibly popular Kimoji Hearts fragrance line, which alone netted the star $10 million.

