Houston, TX rapper Slim Thug recently stopped by Veda Loca in the Morning to catch the Triple D up on what he’s been up to. For instance, February 14th, Slim Thug is dropping his latest project ‘Sugar Daddy Slim’ on all streaming platforms.
Here’s a glimpse on what was discussed in the interview:
- Boss Life clothing
- Giving back
- Hurricane Harvey construction efforts
- Teaming up with Shoe Palace to give away shoes to families in Dallas and Houston
- Working with Boston George
- Meeting Veda at the BET Awards
- Past relationships
- and more
Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Veda Loca In The Morning: Slim Thug Interview [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com