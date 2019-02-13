Veda Loca In The Morning: Slim Thug Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

Houston, TX rapper Slim Thug recently stopped by Veda Loca in the Morning to catch the Triple D up on what he’s been up to. For instance, February 14th, Slim Thug is dropping his latest project ‘Sugar Daddy Slim’ on all streaming platforms.

Here’s a glimpse on what was discussed in the interview:

  • Boss Life clothing
  • Giving back
  • Hurricane Harvey construction efforts
  • Teaming up with Shoe Palace to give away shoes to families in Dallas and Houston
  • Working with Boston George
  • Meeting Veda at the BET Awards
  • Past relationships
  • and more

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

