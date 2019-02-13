Veda Loca In The Morning: Slim Thug Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Houston, TX rapper Slim Thug recently stopped by Veda Loca in the Morning to catch the Triple D up on what he’s been up to. For instance, February 14th, Slim Thug is dropping his latest project ‘Sugar Daddy Slim’ on all streaming platforms.

Here’s a glimpse on what was discussed in the interview:

Boss Life clothing

Giving back

Hurricane Harvey construction efforts

Teaming up with Shoe Palace to give away shoes to families in Dallas and Houston

Working with Boston George

Meeting Veda at the BET Awards

Past relationships

and more

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) 10 photos Launch gallery Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) 1. Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One 1 of 10 2. Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One 2 of 10 3. Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One 3 of 10 4. Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One 4 of 10 5. Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One 5 of 10 6. Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One 6 of 10 7. Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One 7 of 10 8. Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One 8 of 10 9. Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One 9 of 10 10. Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

The Latest: Libertarian Journalist Came For Kamala Harris’ Weed Smoking, Got Facts Wrong

Young Dolph “On God,” Shaggy “Use Me” & More | Daily Visuals

Rapper YNW Milly Charged In Double Murder Case In Florida

Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From Black History Month Resolution

Vitamin Of The Day: Stay Strong And Keep Fighting

Black Panther Slashes Competition with Most NAACP Image Award Nominations

Strange Week: Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Get Snug, While Cosby Has “Amazing” Prison Experience

Aspiring Rapper Who Was Asleep In His Car Shot Dead By 6 California Cops: Report

HBO Doc ‘The Apollo’ Set To Kick Off The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

Bill Cosby Having An “Amazing” Prison Experience: Report

Veda Loca In The Morning: Slim Thug Interview [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com