Slim Thug Gets Black History Lesson At The MLK Center In Dallas

Photo by

Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Slim Thug Gets Black History Lesson At The MLK Center In Dallas

Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Houston, TX rapper and businessman Slim Thug recently got a Black History lesson at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Dallas. The tour guide touched on:

  • Rosa Parks
  • Emmitt Till
  • Recy Taylor
  • How bus drivers treated Blacks
  • The hidden messages slaves (and former slaves) wove into quilts
  • Poll tax from 1964 which kept the poor from voting
  • and more

Press play to get your dose of Black History today.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

The Latest:

Slim Thug Gets Black History Lesson At The MLK Center In Dallas was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close