Slim Thug Gets Black History Lesson At The MLK Center In Dallas

Houston, TX rapper and businessman Slim Thug recently got a Black History lesson at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Dallas. The tour guide touched on:

Rosa Parks

Emmitt Till

Recy Taylor

How bus drivers treated Blacks

The hidden messages slaves (and former slaves) wove into quilts

Poll tax from 1964 which kept the poor from voting

and more

Press play to get your dose of Black History today.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

