The Maryland State Senate gives final approval to bill to overturn Governor Larry Hogan’s executive order mandating all districts start school year day after Labor Day.

The bill would give local school boards the option to start & end school year whenever they want.

The vote was 31-13 in Annapolis on Tuesday. It now goes to House of Delegates for final approval.

MD Senate Overturns Governors Order To Start Schools After Labor Day was originally published on 92q.com

