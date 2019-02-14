Baltimore City School officials have closed Frederick Douglass High School on Thursday following the recent shooting of a staffer at their school last week.
Frederick Douglass High School was closed on Monday and Tuesday to “allow time to plan counseling and support for students following Friday’s shooting at the school”.
On Wednesday the school district announced a 2-hour delay, but school officials say staff members and students were not ready to go back. The high school was dismissed at 12:50 p.m. after starting school at 10 a.m.
At least seven police cars were outside the school Wednesday. Sophomore Javyare said: “We usually go through that door, but we went in… through the auditorium.”
Source:FoxBaltimore
Frederick Douglass High School Closed Thursday was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com