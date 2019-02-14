Jahleel Addae Faces Backlash After Toasting To More ‘Light Skin Kids’ With White Fiancée

Somehow foolishness continues to seep into Black History Month, but this time it’s by our own — now removed. Los Angeles Chargers player Jahleel Addae was proudly filmed by his white fiancée Lindsey Nelson toasting to “light skin kids” among a group of swirl friends. Might I add, there wasn’t a sista in sight.

The video above was initially posted to Nelson’s Instagram story with the caption reading “Cheers to more light skin kids” in case their ovation wasn’t audible enough.

Addae, who is Ghanian-American, is currently being dragged by Twitter and subsequently left the chat, as his Instagram account is now private.

Now, for those who want to go on a love-whoever-you-want tangent, please note, the issue isn’t that he’s engaged to a white woman, it’s the underlying reasons indicated by his praise for a potential “light skin baby” (because being mixed doesn’t automatically equal a fair complexion) showcasing an inherent hate toward his own dark skin. Then there’s also those truth-telling Tweets unearthed on Twitter.

But everything was considered a joke #NFL #chargers #JahleelAddae #SportsCenter obviously from these previous tweets he has a problem pic.twitter.com/S0BbKMIvw2 — Belida Hernandez (@colombianwynter) February 11, 2019

One user questioned how his female family members feel about his comment?

Others questioned the validity of his engagement?

Chargers safety Jahleel Addae and others toast to more “lightskinned” kids 🤔🤔pic.twitter.com/W3iwx8bKKR — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) February 10, 2019

A few were taking no prisoners!

@Do_OrAddae37 #JahleelAddae NOW you want to make your page private? Nah negro, man up and face the backlash from the black community. #sellout — Maria Alex-Grady (@mariaangelo2014) February 13, 2019

#JahleelAddae at least @Do_OrAddae37 hasn’t deleted his Twitter like he deleted his heritage. — Phil Jones (@InfamousLilPhil) February 10, 2019

I just need @Do_OrAddae37 to be just as BOLD in facing the backlash as he was in laughing and posting the video! #JahleelAddae — Ida (@IdaBuddafly) February 10, 2019

And another user thought to remind Addae just how beautiful dark skin babies are too

Can we get a darkskin baby thread so #JahleelAddae and his wife can see what beauty is? pic.twitter.com/65P467SVgY — I write.. (@Ebonydiamonds19) February 10, 2019

On that note, cheers to more beautiful black babies in all shades!

