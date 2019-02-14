This Twitter Challenge Has Girls Finally Asking Their Crushes Out For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just one of those holiday’s that’s either one of your favorite days of the year or you hate it with a passion. Let’s be honest…there are A LOT of reasons not to like the holiday, but sometimes, you’ve just gotta push those reasons to the side and enjoy your day in a way you never thought you would.

The biggest reason most people don’t like Valentine’s Day is because they don’t have a Valentine to celebrate it with–but a lot of us could remedy that problem by just telling someone that we have a crush on how we feel about them.

That’s where this recent Twitter challenge comes in.

Award winning sex and relationships content creator Oloni is known online for her many Twitter challenges, urging people to text someone in their contacts something and screenshot the conversation once they reply. Since it’s Valentine’s Day, it’s only right that the challenge for this week be about reaching out to your crush…here’s the challenge”

“Ladies..who’s ready for the Valentine’s Day challenge this year? Message your crush “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?” Tweet me a screen shot of their response to this thread. GO!”

Ladies..who’s ready for the Valentine’s Day challenge this year? Message your crush “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?” Tweet me a screen shot of their response to this thread. GO!💕 — #TheBigOBook (@Oloni) February 12, 2019

Urging women to ask out their crushes is certainly a spin on the norm, because a lot of people are still stuck in the idea that the men are the ones who have to do all the initiating. Which is part of the reason the replies to this thread ended up being so entertaining.

Single people all across the world were asking out their crushes and expressing some emotions they never had the courage to before–and while some people were turned down, others got exactly the response they were looking for, along with a date for February 14.

So, let’s take a look at some of the best replies to this Twitter challenge and see what happens when you step out of your bubble to finally ask out your crush.

Sometimes when you shoot your shot, the ball comes right back out and hits you in the face…

okay i messed up ahskdjdkdk pic.twitter.com/ubLPriwdRj — Rose Quacker (@Rose_Quacker) February 12, 2019

And sometimes your crush already knows about the Twitter challenge…you ain’t slick

had me in the first round ngl pic.twitter.com/a2Nth8kCIi — cat (@alitasengines) February 12, 2019

But sometimes, the replies are unexpectedly adorable and end up with a date.

If you’re feeling frisky and want to reach out to your crush for some last minute Valentine’s Day plans–what have you got to lose?

Take it from Twitter, what’s the worst that could happen?

