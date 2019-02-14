CLOSE
You Care: Kanye Had Kenny G. Perform Private Show For Kim For Valentine’s Day

Such opulence. You know Kenny collected a BAG.

Source: 2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Arrivals Featuring: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Where: New York, New York, United States When: 29 Aug 2016 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

For this Valentine’s Day, Kanye West got Kenny G. to perform a private show for Kim Kardashian. We know this because she had to let everyone know. 

Of course, Kardashian shared the moment on social media and there is Kenny G. playing his saxophone in an empty room, save for the hundreds (?) of roses he is surrounded by on the floor.

It is a very nice living room with a cool view, too.

“Best husband award goes to mine !!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet with a photo.

Surely a most expensive gift, too. But hey, who are we to tell people how to spell their money, right? Also, you know Kenny G. secured a massive bag.

You care.

Photo: WENN.com

You Care: Kanye Had Kenny G. Perform Private Show For Kim For Valentine’s Day was originally published on hiphopwired.com

