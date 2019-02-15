On The LYMS: Former NAACP President Ben Jealous Introduces New App [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Former Maryland Governor candidate & NAACP President Ben Jealous stopped by the Larry Young Morning Show to discuss/explain an app named “Citizen” that is free to the public that takes verified 911 calls from the scanners, vets them for threats to public safety, and puts them on the app with push notifications, sometimes as quickly as 90 seconds after 911 is called. Some notifications are localized, some are citywide. Ben Jealous recently asked Citizen to come to Baltimore and they agreed.

Part 1

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 11 photos Launch gallery #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 1. Black Girls Rock! Source: 1 of 11 2. Missy Elliott Source: 2 of 11 3. Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source: 3 of 11 4. Congresswoman Maxine Waters Source: 4 of 11 5. Harriet Tubman Source: 5 of 11 6. Viola Davis Source: 6 of 11 7. Ida Bell Wells-Barnett Source: 7 of 11 8. Sojourner Truth Source: 8 of 11 9. Serena Williams Source: 9 of 11 10. Rosa Parks Source: 10 of 11 11. Shirley Chisholm Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

On The LYMS: Former NAACP President Ben Jealous Introduces New App [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com