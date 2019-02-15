On The LYMS: Former NAACP President Ben Jealous Introduces New App [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Former Maryland Governor candidate & NAACP President Ben Jealous stopped by the Larry Young Morning Show to discuss/explain an app named “Citizen” that is free to the public that takes verified 911 calls from the scanners, vets them for threats to public safety, and puts them on the app with push notifications, sometimes as quickly as 90 seconds after 911 is called. Some notifications are localized, some are citywide. Ben Jealous recently asked Citizen to come to Baltimore and they agreed.
