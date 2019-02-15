Jussie Smollett Source Claims Actor Stages Attack, Police Slam Report

The latest details in Jussie Smollet’s alleged attack has everyone a bit confused on which narrative to follow. On Thursday, reports stated two men staged the attack allegedly because Jussie’s character on the show “Empire” was being written off.

FOX stand by their claims that Jussie’s character being written off the show was never even a topic of discussion.

Although no arrest have been made, a raid was done and the alleged two suspects are both brothers from Nigeria. Reports say they left for Nigeria swiftly after the attack.

