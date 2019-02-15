Let It Gooo: Ja Rule Hints at “Iconic” Fyre Festival Do-Over

Ja Rule just can’t let go of the Fyre Festival.

On Thursday (Feb. 14), TMZ bumped into Ja at LAX, where he shared that he may be trying to put together a similar festival under a new name.

He hasn’t seen the Hulu and Netflix documentaries, however.

“I lived it, man. I ain’t got to watch it,” he said. “It’s not funny to me, man. It’s heartbreaking to me. It’s something that I really really wanted to be special and amazing. It didn’t happen that way.”

Which is why he has his heart set on creating the Iconic Must Festival, an event based on his newly launched Iconn app—which is basically a mobile celebrity entertainment booking service. If you’ve watched either documentary, you know this sounds familiar.

“In the midst of chaos, there’s opportunity,” he said. “It is the most iconic festival that never was. So I have plans to create the Iconic Music Fest, but you didn’t hear it from me.”

We can’t imagine who’d buy tickets to that after how much of an epic failure Fyre was, but then again, we can.

The Fyre Festival blew up social media in 2017 after what was supposed to be a memorable music festival experience turned into a complete disaster. Not only were hundreds of people scammed out of money, but the fallout of the event also left workers hired for the event high and dry, including Bahamian restaurant owner Maryann Rolle.

“I had 10 persons working for me just preparing food all day and all night, 24 hours,” Rolle shares in the documentary. “I literally had to pay all those people… I went through about $50,000 of my savings that I could’ve had for a rainy day. They just wiped it out and never looked back.”

As previously reported, Rolle has fortunately since received over $200,000 in donations via a GoFundMe campaign, exceeding its $123,000 goal.

Andy King is, who blew up in social media fame after his Evian water story went viral may also have a TV show in the works. He reportedly received offers by multiple television networks since the Netflix documentary’s premiere.

“He says cameras would follow him doing what he does,” TMZ reports. His job? “Hosting major events around the world.”

Let It Gooo: Ja Rule Hints at “Iconic” Fyre Festival Do-Over was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

