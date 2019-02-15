Sheck Wes Dropped As Spokesperson For MLS Following Abuse Allegations

After Justine Skye revealed Sheck Wes as her alleged abuser, the rapper will no longer serve as a spokesperson for Major League Soccer. In a tweet directed at Wes, Skye firmly stated “You beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again.”
Skye also accused Wes of stalking her and more. “Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends,” she tweeted. “Two cars full of n*ggas while he sat in the car like a b*tch.” Wes, who was seen hopping a fence to get into Skye’s home denies the allegations—but it still cost him his gig with the MLS.
“MLS was scheduled to go live with promotional materials for the upcoming season on Tuesday morning that featured Sheck Wes. The “Our Soccer” campaign was launched, though the video featuring Sheck Wes was not released on the MLS YouTube page. Other videos featuring Prince Royce and producer/DJ TOKiMONSTA were released,” USA Today states.
In a statement to the news site the MLS confirmed, “In light of the recent news regarding Sheck Wes, he is no longer part of the campaign.”
See Sheck Wes’ tweets from February 12, in which he denies hitting Justine Skye, below.
Photo: Getty
