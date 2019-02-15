While Paramount Picture’s latest Transformers film Bumblebee might’ve flopped at the box office (even though it was the best in the entire Transformers film franchise), there’s still a fan base that treasures the 80’s cartoon series and Netflix is planning on appeasing those diehards.

According to Deadline, Netflix is teaming with Hasbro and Rooster Teeth to bring a new Transformers series dubbed War For Cybertron, which will be a prequel of sorts and focus on how the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons began.

“We’re thrilled to work with Rooster Teeth’s new premium studio division to bring an all-new Transformers fan-oriented series to Netflix,” said Tom Warner, SVP for the Transformers franchise at Hasbro. “Transformers has a rich history of great storytelling and War for Cybertron is an exciting new chapter in the Transformers Universe ”

This isn’t exactly uncharted territory for the streaming service as they’ve rebooted 80’s cartoons such as Voltron and She-Ra already, so this is kind of their thing lately.

Promising a new animation look and style, War For Cybertron “will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before,” said John Derderian, Director of Anime for Netflix.

Can’t wait.

Transformers: War For Cybertron is aiming to release worldwide some time in 2020.

Netflix Developing A New Animated ‘Transformers’ Series, ‘War For Cybertron’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

