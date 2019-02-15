Look At God: Store That Boycotted Nike Over Kaepernick Deal Closes [Video]

Karma has a habit of showing you your missteps. A sporting goods store in Colorado found this out the hard way.

As spotted on Crooks And Liars Prime Time Sports felt in a serious ways about Nike signing Colin Kaepernick to an endorsement deal. So much so that the owner Stephen Martin in turn decided to no longer sell Nike products at his shop starting fall of 2018. He would later find that the boycott would force him to close his doors after being in business for almost 20 years.

KOAA News 5 got the tea directly from the right wing proprietor. “I just can’t keep the doors open anymore” Martin stated. “Being a sports store without Nike is kind of like being a milk store without milk or a gas station without gas. How do you do it? They have a monopoly on jerseys” he added.

This is not the first time he has taken stance against NFL players that have taken a knee in opposition to police brutality. Back in 2016 he cancelled an autograph signing with Brandon Marshall because he too took a knee during national anthem. “As much as I hate to admit this, perhaps there are more Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick supporters out there than I realized”.

According to the report Prime Time Sports will close in about a month. Mr. Stephen Martin is said to be helping his employees secure new jobs.

