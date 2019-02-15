Hospital Regulations Reviewing UMMC Shock Trauma Shooting

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

A review was requested by the agency that accredits the nation’s top hospitals concerning the University of Maryland Medical Center back on February 4.

A 25-year-old employee at the school of medicine was shot in the face and remains hospialized.

The suspect in the case is 26-year-old Jamar Haughton. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and several firearms related charges.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the hospital is conducting an internal review and will turn over its findings to the joint commission.

Source: CBS Baltimore

