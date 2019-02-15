Another week, another life disruption from celebrity shenanigans and captivating Internet debates!

Check out our winner for this week below, then hit the next page to find out who took that L.

Winners

Beyoncé’s Instagram

So once again, Beyoncé did 110% more than what was required of her when she decided her IG was going to be the most poppin’ thing online.

To begin her blessings to the world, she did this…

Then, she so graciously allowed us into the royal grounds of a courtyard for Roc Nation’s The Brunch on Saturday.

Bey rocked a Balmain minidress, according to Harper’s Bazaar, while hubbie Jay-Z was giving her all the support in his FRÈRE 2-piece double-breasted suit.

The stars were aligned, and Bey made sure all of IG had their telescopes out.

But then, just when we’ve had enough, Beyoncé had an epiphany….

CRYSTALS.

And it was so.

Bey stepped out in a hand-beaded Swarovski Crystal two piece jacket and miniskirt designed by South Carolina native Sergio Hudson.

Beyoncé rocked Sergio’s gear for Michael B. Jordan‘s 32nd birthday bash over the weekend.

After all of this, we could finally breathe easily now that Beyoncé had confiscated our souls from IG.

But yet…

Bey still had other opportunities for us to drool.

On Thursday, she stepped out for the L.A. art exhibit DREAMWEAVERS…

And iconic things ensued.

This time, Bey wore an Ankara suit and hat for this Blackity Black Black event featuring artwork by Kehinde Wiley, Carrie Mae Weems, Kerry James Marshall and more.

It was too much.

Beyoncé even made time in the middle of the week for her BFF Kelly Rowland‘s birthday…

Once again, doing the most gets Beyoncé a W.

Beyoncé Does The Most & Steve Harvey Has Advice For Mo’Nique: This Week’s Winners & Losers was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: