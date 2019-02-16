Not too long ago Lil Uzi Vert said he was about through with the rap game and was about to hang up the mic, but until he does he’s still going to get this money and drop new material to get it.

Today the Philadelphia rapper links up with ATL’s Playboi Carti in the clip for “Left Right” where the two get baked on a blunt while stunting with a sky blue Beamer in a back alley. Riding high to the sky.

Casanova meanwhile takes over pledge week at a college in ATL and show them how they bust moves in Brooklyn for the visual to “Like Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Soulja Boy, Danielle Brooks, and more.

LIL UZI VERT & PLAYBOI CARTI – “LEFT RIGHT”

CASANOVA – “LIKE ME”

SOULJA BOY – “CUT DAT CHECK”

DANIELLE BROOKS – “BLACK WOMAN”

JUICY J FT. KEVIN GATES & LIL SKIES – “LET ME SEE”

JUICE WRLD – “ROBBERY”

DIZZY WRIGHT FT. ERIC BELLINGER – “PITCURE PERFECT”

JOHN RIVER – “BEFORE I GO”

EL HITTA – “HELP ME”

ZAENA & JASON MAEK – “I DO THIS SH*T”

070 PHI – “GOOD CONTRACTS”

Lil Uzi Vert & Playboi Carti “Left Right,” Casanova “Like Me” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: