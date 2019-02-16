The Jussie Smollett assault case is getting stranger by the day.
According to reports, the two men arrested in the assault case of Empire actor/singer Jussie Smollett was released on Friday. CBS News Chicago’s Anthony Guglieimi reported that due to “new evidence” in interrogations, the two men were released without being charged.
The two men reportedly named Ola and Abel Osundairoworked as extras on the Fox Television show Empire and were “friendly” with Smollett. CPD raided the home of the two men and found items suspected to be involved in the case.
Smollett told Chicago police that he was attacked by two men and they shouted racist and homophobic epithets before punching him. He also said that the men placed a rope around his neck. Bleach was also reportedly used in the attack. Smollett gave details on the attack with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.
RELATED: Police Deny Report That The Attack On Jussie Smollett Was Staged
RELATED: Joe Budden On Jussie Smollett Hate Crime: ‘Show Me Footage And I’ll Shut TF Up’
Jussie Smollett’s Most Smoldering Moments
Jussie Smollett’s Most Smoldering Moments
1. Jussie SmollettSource: 1 of 10
2. Jussie SmollettSource: 2 of 10
3. Jussie SmollettSource: 3 of 10
4. Jussie SmollettSource: 4 of 10
5. Jussie SmollettSource: 5 of 10
6. Jussie SmollettSource: 6 of 10
7. Jussie SmollettSource: 7 of 10
8. Jussie SmollettSource: 8 of 10
9. Jussie SmollettSource: 9 of 10
10. Jussie SmollettSource: 10 of 10
Nigerian Men Arrested In Jussie Smollett Case Released Due To “New Evidence.” was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com