Did Jussie Smollett Set Up His Own Attack?

The Chicago Police Department has a question to ask Jussie Smollett: Did you set up your own attack?

Police officials in Chicago denied an early report that stated that the Empire star may have set up his own attack but now CNN is reported that they are investigating if it indeed happened. The news network is reporting that two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told them that Chicago Police believe Jussie Smollett paid two men to assault them on January 29th. This is after CPD released the two men who are brothers from custody accused of beating Smollett on Friday night citing “new evidence.”

Sources state that the two brothers purchased the rope found around Smollett’s neck at an Ace Hardware store in Chicago near Smollet’s home. Smollett told Chicago police that he was attacked by two men and they shouted racist and homophobic epithets before punching him. He also said that the men placed a rope around his neck. Bleach was also reportedly used in the attack. Smollett gave details on the attack with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

