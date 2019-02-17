Police Investigating Targeted Shooting At Arundel Mills Mall

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!
UPDATE Sunday 2/17/19 3:38 PM:
Anne Arundel County Police are looking for 17-year-old Jamari Hammond. He’s wanted for attempted murder and additional charges in connection with Saturday night’s shooting at Arundel Mills Mall.
Call police at 410-222-8610 or 410-222-6155 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
ORIGINAL:
Anne Arundel County Police are looking for the gunman behind a Saturday night shooting at the Arundel Mills Mall.
“You just saw a bunch of people running, they were scared,” Angela Kelly, a visitor at the mall, told CBS Baltimore. “They had tried to scurry away, so you knew something had really happened.”
Officers found the shooting victim at a nearby hospital. They’re calling this a targeted incident.
