Police Investigating Targeted Shooting At Arundel Mills Mall

#BREAKING: @AACOPD are looking for 17-year old Jamari Hammond. He's wanted for attempted murder among other charges following last night's shooting at Arundel Mills Mall. Anyone with information is asked to call police. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/EgTns46EMj — Liz Ortiz (@EOrtizTV) February 17, 2019

UPDATE Sunday 2/17/19 3:38 PM:

Anne Arundel County Police are looking for 17-year-old Jamari Hammond. He’s wanted for attempted murder and additional charges in connection with Saturday night’s shooting at Arundel Mills Mall.

Call police at 410-222-8610 or 410-222-6155 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

ORIGINAL:

Anne Arundel County Police are looking for the gunman behind a Saturday night shooting at the Arundel Mills Mall.

“You just saw a bunch of people running, they were scared,” Angela Kelly, a visitor at the mall, told CBS Baltimore. “They had tried to scurry away, so you knew something had really happened.”

Officers found the shooting victim at a nearby hospital. They’re calling this a targeted incident.

#WJZ Emergency response at Arundel Mills Mall where police are investigating reports of a shooting. Entrances to the mall were blocked off but now reopened pic.twitter.com/BQg3uVpJo9 — Pat Warren WJZ (@PatWarrenWJZ) February 17, 2019

