“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Euzhan Palcy

Euzhan Palcy (born January 13, 1958) is a film director, writer, and producer from Martinique, French West Indies. She is notable for being the first black woman director of a film produced by a major Hollywood studio (MGM), for A Dry White Season (1989), as well as being the only woman filmmaker to have directed Marlon Brando, whom she brought back to the screen after a gap of nine years. Palcy is the first black director (male or female) to direct an actor to an Oscar nomination and the first black director to win a César Award, the highest French film award. She is also the first black director to win a Venice Film Festival Award (Silver Lion).

