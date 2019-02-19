Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!
The warning on the cup is real: “Caution! Very Hot.” Well, a Montgomery County driver didn’t heed that warning.
County emergency officials say a crash at a Derwood Starbucks Monday may have been caused by hot tea.
A “driver apparently spilled hot tea in [their] lap which may have caused the driver to lose control,” Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer told Fox Baltimore. The car “jumped [the] sidewalk & hit an outside table, then broke plate glass store window,” reported Piringer.
No other injuries were reported.
Ouch!: Hot Tea May Have Caused Crash At Starbucks was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com