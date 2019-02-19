Ouch!: Hot Tea May Have Caused Crash At Starbucks

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

The warning on the cup is real: “Caution! Very Hot.” Well, a Montgomery County driver didn’t heed that warning.

County emergency officials say a crash at a Derwood Starbucks Monday may have been caused by hot tea.

A “driver apparently spilled hot tea in [their] lap which may have caused the driver to lose control,” Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer told Fox Baltimore. The car “jumped [the] sidewalk & hit an outside table, then broke plate glass store window,” reported Piringer.

No other injuries were reported.

