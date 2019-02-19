Straight Outta Decatur: K3hz Visits The Graves Of His Fallen Friends In New “Prayer” Visual (World Premiere)

You may not know the name K3hz just yet, but he tells the kind of stories many Black youths can relate to—so, trust, you’ll know him soon. In his latest offering, a visual for his track “Prayer,” the Bethune Cookman University graduate opens up about losing two of his closest friends to gun violence. In the clip, he heads to the cemetery where they were both buried and turns to his relationship with God to help him through the tragic loss. Speaking on gun violence in the Black community, he told Global Grind of the youth “Some are not making it to the age of 21 and it makes my peers and I fearful of leaving home without a weapon to protect ourselves. It’s sad to have to live like that!”

An alleged suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested. Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Taylor Gang rapper, Jimmy Wopo was also murdered in a separate shooting in Pittsburgh. His killer remains at large. In light of these two recent deaths in hip-hop, check out our gallery of other rappers who lost their lives to gun violence.

On how he dealt with the deaths of his friends and the advice he would give other youths in similar situations:

“I was able to deal with the deaths of my friends by doing a lot of praying and making sure I play a positive, active role in their younger brothers lives. My advice to the youth dealing with death would be to continue to pray! Keep positive energy around you and allow that pain to be your motivation in striving for excellence throughout all that you do.”

On what he studied at Bethune Cookman University and if music was always his plan:

“I studied Criminal Justice at the great Bethune Cookman University. Music wasn’t my main plan, but being a drum major in my high school marching band and also playing in the percussion section in college inspired me to take it further. Music has always been an important part of my life.”

On Meek Mill and Jay-Z teaming up to reform the criminal justice system:

“I think it’s great that some of the top influencers of this industry are teaming up to reform criminal justice. There is definitely injustice within our justice system that needs to be corrected. However, I hate the fact that it had to come after Meek’s prison time—but I’m happy that it’s in place to help those affected by all injustices.”