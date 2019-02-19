Cha-Ching: Manny Machado & San Diego Padres Reportedly Agree On $300M Blockbuster Free Agent Deal

The Manny Machado sweepstakes are over, and it wasn’t the favored New York Yankees that broke the bank for the highly sought after free agent. It was the San Diego Padres who are hoping that landing this big fish will put the franchise back on the map.

Machado, a four-time All-Star who won two Gold Glove Awards while patrolling the hot corner (3rd base) told the league to show him the money and the NL West Padres opened up their checkbooks. The 10-year, $300 million deal is the biggest free-agent contract in American sports history. A huge leap from the $16 million he made while splitting time between Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles last season.

Now Yankees fans, we know this news may seem a bit disappointing but this could be a blessing in disguise and could work out for the Bronx Bombers in the long run. By passing on Machado— for now— the Yankees avoid getting themselves stuck with another obnoxious contract as this could be an A-Rod-like situation all over again. The team is currently stuck paying center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury who had an injury-plagued 2018 season battling hip and foot problems and hasn’t really delivered since signing his astounding 7-year $153 million deal.

BREAKING: Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres agree to a $300 million, 10-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations tells AP. https://t.co/IrmrxlpXjR — The Associated Press (@AP) February 19, 2019

Machado’s deal reportedly includes an opt-out after the fifth season giving the Yankees a chance to land him at a much cheaper price tag like they did former Florida Marlins’ slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Manny signing with the Padres also means the Yankees won’t have to deal with him during the season since he is no longer in the American League.

Signing Machado doesn’t instantly mean the Padres will become a contender. The team has missed the playoffs for 12 consecutive seasons, but his addition for this upcoming 2019 season is a step in the right direction for the franchise. Manny will the give the 28th rank Padres offense a boost bringing his 175 career home runs which are 12 more than Nate Colbert, the all-time franchise leader.

The MLB hot stove is still burning with everyone watching and wondering where will Bryce Harper will be lacing up his cleats this year. Congrats to Manny on getting that well-deserved cheddar, we are looking forward to seeing what he does this year on the diamond.

