The New York Knick’s Dennis Smith Jr. might’ve struck out at the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but the hoopers in his old stomping grounds of Fayetteville, NC were still winners at the end of NBA All-Star Weekend. In conjunction with Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks & Recreation, Dennis Smith Jr. and Under Armour went to DSJ’s hometown and treated the city to a carnival-style celebration as part of the unveiling of two refurbished basketball courts at the Smith Recreation Center.

Seabrook Park at Smith Recreation Center is where Dennis grew up learning and growing his unique brand of basketball. Countless hours spent on these courts molded Dennis into the athlete he’s become – in his never ending pursuit of getting better. Now, with Under Armour, Dennis has the opportunity to pay it back and pave a way forward for the next generation of Fayetteville dreamers, helping to completely refurbish and revitalize the two courts he grew up playing on.

And now he’s made it possible for someone else from his old home to follow in his footsteps and make their way to the NBA.

Much props to Dennis Smith Jr, Under Armour and the Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks & Recreation for giving this to the community.

Check out pics below.

Dennis Smith Jr. & Under Armour Bless Fayetville, NC With Some Newly Refurbished Basketball Courts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: