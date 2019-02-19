21 Savage Talks Arrest, Threat Of Deportation & More

The ongoing saga of 21 Savage has sparked a much-needed conversation about immigration and the reach of the law. In a new interview, the Atlanta rapper talks about his ordeal, the potential in facing deportation, and much more.

Do you remember first arriving here when you were young?

Yeah, everything was like, bigger. I come from the poor side of London. My grandma house is real skinny. So when we first moved here, we was living in the hood still, but it was, like, way bigger. The toilet size, the bathroom size, it was just different. But I fell in love with it. It’s all I know.

Did you have a British accent?

Yeah, I had a accent, ’cause my first day of school they was making fun of me so I beat somebody up, and they was calling me “taekwondo kid.” My mama whupped me, she made me stay in the house. So I know I had a accent, but I been here 20 years — I don’t know what happened to it.

Do you remember when you became aware that your status wasn’t settled?

Probably like the age when you start to get your driver’s license. I couldn’t never take driver’s ed, I couldn’t never go get a job. About that age.

