Ex-NFL Seattle Seahawks Player Shot To Death Over Parking Spot

Tributes Are Laid At Burnt Out Home Where Four Children Perished

Source: Christopher Furlong / Getty

T.J. Cunningham was drafter by the Seattle Seahawks in 1996. According to TMZ, the 46-year-old was fatally shot to death after arguing with a neighbor over a parking spot.

Officials state that Cunningham and 31-year-old, Marcus Johnson who lives across the street wanted to meet at Eaglecrest High School to settle the beef. Johnson bought a gun and Cunningham didn’t have a weapon with him.

Cunningham was shot several times and died from his wounds. He leaves behind his wife and five children, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his family.

Johnson has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and cops found the gun that was used in this incident. Cunningham only played nine games for the Seahawks before suffering a knee injury that ended his career. We will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayers.

