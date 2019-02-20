Black History Month 2019: Erykah Badu

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the singer/actor–Erykah Badu.

Birth Date: February 26, 1971

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Fun Facts:

Erykah Badu’s real name is Erica Abi Wright

Erykah Badu briefly attending the HBCU Grambling State University

Erykah Badu lives a vegan lifestyle

Erykah Badu has a child with Andre 3000 (of OutKast), Roc Nation artist Jay Electronica, and The D.O.C.

Erykah Badu played the role of Sister in 2019 film ‘What Men Want,’ starring Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan

Erykah Badu has been one of the leading voices behind the Neo-Soul genre

We thank you for your contributions Erykah Badu.

