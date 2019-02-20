DJ Khaled To Headline His Own “Summer Days’ Cruise with Cardi B, Post Malone & More

The four day festival is reportedly taking place abroad a luxury liner traveling from Miami to the Bahamas this June.

Cardi B and Post Malone are also joining the line up while DJ Khaled DJ’s several sets over the course of the trip. Additional acts still to be announced.

“The cruise will offer fans the chance to get up-close-and-personal with their favorite artists, and will offer a variety of parties and activities, including meet-n-greets, comedy shows, panels, and nightlife,” a statement from the organizers reads.”

This is actually DJ Khaled’s second at-sea music festival – in 2017, he star hosted Summerfest, which featured Future, Lil Wayne and Migos.

Will you be on board?

