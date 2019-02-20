According to officials, Baltimore County police officers responded to a shoplifting call from a Dollar Tree in the area.
Officers chased the suspect from the shoplifting call into the Aldi Food market at the Liberty Court Shopping Center in the 8600 block of Liberty Road in Randallstown on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they received a call for a shoplifting incident at the Dollar Tree just before 4:30 p.m. The suspect was seen walking across the parking lot by approaching officers.
Officers saw the man pull out at least one weapon and run through the parking lot, police said.
Read More at Fox Baltimore.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:FoxBaltimore
Possible Shoplifting Turns Into Police-Involved Shooting In Baltimore County was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com