Did Jussie Smollett Send Threatening Letter To Himself? FBI Launches Investigation

The FBI is now involved hunnie!

This story seems to have a new twist and turn everyday but now we know that the FBI is now investigating if Jessie Smollett actually sent the threatening random-like letter to himself.

According to ABC, the FBI and U.S Postal Inspection Services are investigating the claim made by the two bothers that Smollett played a role in the letter being delivered to FOX studios on January 22nd.

Smollett maintains he was innocently attacked however the Osundarios brothers told investigators that Smollett was upset at the lack of attention.

