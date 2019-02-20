CLOSE
Jussie Smollett Officially Named A Suspect After Surveillance Video Of Attackers Buying Gear Surfaces

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SMOLLETT-CELEBRITY-TELEVISION

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Update: Jussie Smollett officially names Jussie Smollett a suspect in a criminal investigation

The two brothers who were released from police custody after sources said they told Chicago cops Jussie Smollett hired them to stage his alleged attack have been caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the pair buying items TMZ said were used during the incident. Press play below and watch as Ola and Abel Osundairo check out at the counter, piling up the items, which include ski masks, gloves, bandanas, sunglasses and red hats.

At one point Abel pulls his hoodie over his head, attempting to hide his face, but he’d already been seen clearly on the video. According to CBS Chicago, the brothers bought these items the day before the “attack” on Smollett.

Meanwhile, Jussie Smollett has kept quiet. This, while his future on ‘Empire’ may be hanging in the balance.

