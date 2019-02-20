Baller-In-Chief: Barack Obama Jokes About Steph Curry’s Ankles, Says He Taught Him His Jumper

Just another reminder that Barack Obama is the greatest president we have ever had. While speaking alongside NBA champion Steph Curry at the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance in Oakland, our forever POTUS used the opportunity to take some playful digs at the sharpshooter.

Reason 9,999,999 why Obama is the G.O.A.T.

TMZ shared a clip of the moment that Obama (a well-known Chicago Bulls fan), while introducing the 1/2 of the Splash Brothers to the crowd, made sure to point out that he is the reason for Curry and the Warriors’ success and that he taught him his insanely accurate jump shot. He made sure to point there is video proof it did happen, and it’s not fake news.

“Even Bulls fans have to acknowledge that it’s been fun to watch the Warriors and the greatest shooter of all time — because I gave him some tips right before, about 5 seasons ago, there’s a film of this in the White House.”

The jokes didn’t stop there. An attendee asked Curry, “What were some the struggles he went through as a kid?” and following up with “How did he get through it without the MBK Alliance?” Obama quickly interjected, telling Steph to talk about his early struggles with his ankles. The three-time NBA champion responded to the former president’s joke with laughter and admitting he has no comeback to counter Obama’s wit.

Answering a question about overcoming struggles and @BarackObama’s joke about Steph’s ankles 😂 Curry says the struggle he had to overcome was his self-confidence. More from the livestream: https://t.co/JcHQhmaSnl pic.twitter.com/BegESN7bOj — LetsGoWarriors👌💛💙 (@LetsGoWarriors) February 20, 2019

How can you not love Barack Obama? It’s these small moments that take us back to a time when we had an actual President of The United States and the most significant controversy at that time was a tan suit. We miss you emphatically President Obama.

