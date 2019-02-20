You Care: Drake and Adele Hung Out In Los Angeles

It’s official, Drake and Adele are BFF’s. This is the natural conjecture since the two music superstars hung out together in Los Angeles.

We’re told the music superstars kicked it last weekend for one fun night … galavanting around L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. Try this on for #SundayFunday — we’re told Drizzy and Adizzy (??) chowed down at Jerry’s Famous Deli before moving the party next door to Pinz Bowling.

Sorry, no photos … the dynamic duo rented out the entire joint for themselves and a couple friends.

Then, it was off to Chill N Vape Lounge, where we’re told Drake bought a Juul and some pods — mango and peach. Flavor matters to Aubrey.

This is where we remind you that way back in 2015, Drizzy said he’d do anything to work with Adele. Considering she hit up and loved one of his show’s late last year, that collab is surely on deck.

