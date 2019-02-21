U.S Coast Guard Official Arrested & Accused Of Being A Domestic Terrorist

A United States Coast Guard lieutenant was arrested last Friday gun and drug charges and reportedly had some horrifying plans.

Christopher Paul Hasson, 49, of Silver Spring, Maryland was arrested by FBI Officials and allegedly was planning a “mass shooting.” According to reports he had a hit list that included politicians and media members that included prominent Democratic politicians as well as several journalists from CNN and MSNBC.

According to CNN, Hasson’s hit list includes Democratic politicians Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, Sens. Chuck Schumer, of New York, Cory Booker, of New Jersey, Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut and Kamala Harris, of California and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, of Texas — as well as CNN journalists Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo and Van Jones and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Ari Melber and Joe Scarborough.

Court docs state that Hasson was an extremist and white supremacist and relied on the manifesto of Anders Breivik, a Norwegian who was convicted in 2011 of two terror attacks that killed 77 people.In Emails acquired in the investigation, Hasson supposedly wrote, “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth.”Hasson is a former Marine. He will appear Thursday in US District Court for the District of Maryland for a hearing.

In a statement Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Barry Lane, spokesman for US Coast Guard Headquarters said:

An active duty Coast Guard member, stationed at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC, was arrested last week on illegal weapons and drug charges as a result of an ongoing investigation led by the Coast Guard Investigative Service, in cooperation with the FBI and Department of Justice. Because this is an open investigation, the Coast Guard has no further details at this time.”

