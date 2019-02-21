Chicago Police Says Empire Actor Jussie Smollett Faked Attack To Promote His Career & Over Salary

UPDATE: 2/21/19 at 10:36AM EST: Jussie Smollett’s mug shot has been released and police say wounds from his “attack” were most likely “self-inflicted.” The Chicago Police Department held a press conference where they stated that Smollett staged the attack because he was “dissatisfied with his salary.”
Original Story: Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Wednesday that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office had approved a felony criminal charge of disorderly conduct.
Under Illinois law, filing a false police report is considered disorderly conduct, punishable by one to three years.
The actor has denied playing a role in his attack, according to his attorneys.
“Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked,” his attorneys said in a statement.“Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.”
