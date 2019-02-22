In cased you missed the Vitamin of the day on the Quick Silva Show… The vitamin was “Haters Will Broadcast Your Failures But Whisper Your Success.” People will broadcast everything you do wrong but rarely ever to speak of your achievements. Keep focused on the important things and make sure you that you drown out the negative energy. If you want to see the full message watch the vitamin above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Haters Will Broadcast Your Failures But Whisper Your Success was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: